SteelPeak Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lowered its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,164 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $974,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,076 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,081 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,460 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX opened at $39.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 2.05.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.27%.

FCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

