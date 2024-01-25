SteelPeak Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $186.40 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.19 and a 52 week high of $193.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.95 and its 200 day moving average is $182.13.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

