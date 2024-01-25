SteelPeak Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 33.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 4,497.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 205.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCI stock opened at $105.55 on Thursday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $153.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of analysts have commented on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.69.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

