SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $226,000 Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $46.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.30. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $33.76 and a 52 week high of $54.52.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

