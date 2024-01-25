SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $226,000 Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNC. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 1,197.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNC. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Lincoln National from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Lincoln National from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Lincoln National Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $27.85 on Thursday. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.13 and its 200 day moving average is $25.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.82.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($1.53). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 3.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

