SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $262,000 Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 527.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on JBHT. TD Cowen increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Benchmark upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Keefauver sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total transaction of $200,548.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,462.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total transaction of $825,920.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 28,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,918.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Keefauver sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total value of $200,548.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,462.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,317,087 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $203.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.66 and a 1-year high of $209.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.51 and its 200-day moving average is $189.75.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

