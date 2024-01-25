SteelPeak Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of Coherus BioSciences worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,928,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $549,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 75,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 223,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $450,662.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 731,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,019.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $2.30 on Thursday. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $9.13. The stock has a market cap of $256.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50.
Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $74.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.13 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.
