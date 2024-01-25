SteelPeak Wealth LLC Invests $204,000 in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 33.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 2,018.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,371,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,274 shares during the period. Broadcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth $24,489,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth $3,358,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 7.7% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Trading Down 2.0 %

TECH opened at $71.06 on Thursday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $51.79 and a 1-year high of $89.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.21.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $276.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.81 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TECH. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $104.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.78.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

