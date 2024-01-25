SteelPeak Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Draper Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 2,296 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $816,000. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 826 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $427.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $110.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $283.60 and a twelve month high of $443.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.61.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total transaction of $2,011,303.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,440,115.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total value of $2,011,303.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,440,115.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,549 shares of company stock worth $9,128,531 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

