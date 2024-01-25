SteelPeak Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 1,700 Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 3.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1.1% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.80.

Assurant Trading Up 0.3 %

Assurant stock opened at $169.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $173.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $1.81. Assurant had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Assurant’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.30%.

Assurant declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Assurant

In related news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $324,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,064.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total value of $136,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,990.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $324,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,064.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

