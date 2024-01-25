SteelPeak Wealth LLC Takes Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in V.F. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA raised its position in V.F. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 57,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in V.F. by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in V.F. by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Shattock purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $291,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of VFC opened at $16.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average of $17.92. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $32.13.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 24.58%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -65.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VFC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on V.F. from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on V.F. from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered V.F. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on V.F. from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

