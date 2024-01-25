Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) were down 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $73.25 and last traded at $73.50. Approximately 59,793 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 339,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.61.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.82 and its 200 day moving average is $72.56.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $560.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 22.58%. On average, analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRL. FMR LLC increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 53.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

