STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) to Issue Dividend of $0.23 on January 26th

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of 0.2348 per share on Friday, January 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TUGN opened at $23.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of -0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.12. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $23.66.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Company Profile

The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes.

