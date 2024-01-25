STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) to Issue Dividend of $0.23 on January 26th

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.2348 per share on Friday, January 26th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TUGN opened at $23.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.99 million, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of -0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.12. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $23.66.

About STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF

The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes.

