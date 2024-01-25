Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $70.68, but opened at $74.00. Stifel Financial shares last traded at $73.18, with a volume of 145,705 shares trading hands.

The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SF has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Stifel Financial from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SF

Insider Activity

In other Stifel Financial news, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $524,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stifel Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the third quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 97.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 111.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 321.8% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.21.

About Stifel Financial

(Get Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.