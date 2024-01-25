Stock Buyback Plan Declared by United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Board

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE URI opened at $576.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $531.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $478.36. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $325.15 and a 52-week high of $591.66.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.31 by ($0.05). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.74 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Rentals will post 40.4 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

URI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.92.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

