Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Bilibili Call Options (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 22,067 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 53% compared to the typical daily volume of 14,431 call options.

BILI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Bilibili from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Nomura lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $13.20 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bilibili from $17.40 to $15.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.53.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Beijing Investment Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter worth about $29,929,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Bilibili by 184.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 47.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,650 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,914,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 155.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 613,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 373,911 shares during the period. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Bilibili has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $28.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.76.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by ($0.22). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 32.20% and a negative net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

