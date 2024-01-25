Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on TKO Group (NYSE:TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 13,245 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 726% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,603 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TKO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Benchmark began coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of TKO Group from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

TKO stock opened at $87.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.21. TKO Group has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $106.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.15 and a beta of 1.08.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.26. TKO Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TKO Group will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TKO Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel bought 12,531 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.80 per share, with a total value of $999,973.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at $999,973.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Koonin bought 1,253 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,989.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,761 shares of the company's stock, valued at $379,927.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,391,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in TKO Group during the third quarter worth about $4,216,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in TKO Group during the third quarter worth about $89,333,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,149,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

