Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of MongoDB Call Options (NASDAQ:MDB)

MDB opened at $410.11 on Thursday. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $442.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $402.09 and a 200-day moving average of $380.88. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of -155.34 and a beta of 1.23.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,170,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $345,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 533,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,306,238.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $499,200.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,170,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 149,277 shares of company stock valued at $57,223,711 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,332,000 after purchasing an additional 121,201 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 87.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,733,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MongoDB by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,595 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,969 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,567,000 after purchasing an additional 33,376 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 target price (down previously from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.41.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

