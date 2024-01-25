StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Aeterna Zentaris from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Aeterna Zentaris Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEZS opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.66. Aeterna Zentaris has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $3.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.25.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.24). Aeterna Zentaris had a negative return on equity of 49.10% and a negative net margin of 340.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aeterna Zentaris will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

