StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU)

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2024

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAUGet Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of AAU stock opened at $0.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 22.82, a quick ratio of 22.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Almaden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

