StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:CANF opened at $1.99 on Thursday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.48.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,146.62% and a negative return on equity of 143.59%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Can-Fite BioPharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CANF. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $756,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 1.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

