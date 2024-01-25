StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:INUV opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.27. Inuvo has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.33.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.57 million during the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Inuvo by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33,827 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inuvo during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Inuvo by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 91,700 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Inuvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Inuvo by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 28,691 shares during the period. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

