StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Inuvo Price Performance
NYSE:INUV opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.27. Inuvo has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.33.
Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.57 million during the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%.
About Inuvo
Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.
