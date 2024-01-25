StockNews.com Lowers Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) to Sell

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

ARTNA opened at $36.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $379.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.20. Artesian Resources has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.21.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 15.63%. Analysts forecast that Artesian Resources will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $203,395.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,453.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $203,395.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,453.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP John M. Thaeder sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $109,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,565.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,450 shares of company stock worth $321,356. Company insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artesian Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 347.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

