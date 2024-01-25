StockNews.com Upgrades ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) to “Sell”

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ SFBS opened at $66.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. ServisFirst Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $39.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServisFirst Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $2,847,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $924,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

