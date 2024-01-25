Stride, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Stride in a report released on Wednesday, January 24th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.41. The consensus estimate for Stride’s current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Stride’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $504.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.05 million. Stride had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Stride from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stride has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

LRN stock opened at $60.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.58. Stride has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $69.70.

In related news, Director Eliza Mcfadden sold 11,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $691,072.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eliza Mcfadden sold 11,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $691,072.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of Stride stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $264,162.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,017.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,905. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stride by 11.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,160,000 after purchasing an additional 506,211 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stride by 348.7% in the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 563,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,362,000 after acquiring an additional 437,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter worth $13,432,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the second quarter worth $12,722,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the first quarter worth $10,819,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

