Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) PT Raised to C$78.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price raised by research analysts at Evercore from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SLF. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Desjardins set a C$73.00 target price on Sun Life Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$74.54.

SLF opened at C$69.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.83, a current ratio of 56.90 and a quick ratio of 84,866.00. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of C$60.01 and a one year high of C$70.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$68.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$67.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.58 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.44 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 6.8003972 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin Strain sold 15,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.69, for a total transaction of C$1,114,000.40. In related news, Senior Officer Jacques Jr. Goulet sold 124,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.07, for a total value of C$8,732,956.17. Also, Director Kevin Strain sold 15,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.69, for a total transaction of C$1,114,000.40. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

