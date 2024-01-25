Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.67.

SUN has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup upgraded Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Sunoco from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Shares of SUN stock opened at $54.84 on Thursday. Sunoco has a 52-week low of $40.81 and a 52-week high of $63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.74.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $1.84. Sunoco had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sunoco will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 7,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $416,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,143,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUN. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 6,075.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 574,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,419,000 after acquiring an additional 565,015 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Sunoco during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,764,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Sunoco during the 1st quarter valued at $7,314,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Sunoco by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 124,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sunoco by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,384,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,784,000 after purchasing an additional 122,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

