SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Trading Down 2.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) dropped 2.8% on Wednesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $3.50. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. SunPower traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.45. Approximately 1,677,683 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 7,916,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

SPWR has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised SunPower to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna lowered SunPower from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SunPower by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in SunPower by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 66.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $562.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average of $6.04.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). SunPower had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.64 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

