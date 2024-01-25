Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.77, but opened at $14.51. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Sunrun shares last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 3,330,953 shares changing hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RUN. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Sunrun from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sunrun from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Sunrun from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.04.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RUN

Insider Activity at Sunrun

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 2,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $40,794.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,958,247.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Sunrun news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 170,311 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $3,435,172.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,203,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,278,084.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 2,762 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $40,794.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,402 shares in the company, valued at $5,958,247.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,905,991. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1,483.9% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,360 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Sunrun by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Trading Down 4.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average of $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.55.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $563.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.72 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 50.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Sunrun

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.