Surmodics (SRDX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Surmodics has set its FY 2024 guidance at -$1.32–$0.97 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $27.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Surmodics had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. On average, analysts expect Surmodics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Surmodics stock opened at $34.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.20 million, a PE ratio of -289.98 and a beta of 1.10. Surmodics has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $39.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Surmodics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Surmodics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 76,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Surmodics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

SRDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Surmodics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Surmodics from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Surmodics from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

