Surmodics (SRDX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Surmodics has set its FY 2024 guidance at -$1.32–$0.97 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $27.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Surmodics had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. On average, analysts expect Surmodics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Surmodics Price Performance
Shares of Surmodics stock opened at $34.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.20 million, a PE ratio of -289.98 and a beta of 1.10. Surmodics has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $39.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SRDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Surmodics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Surmodics from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Surmodics from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.
Surmodics Company Profile
Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).
