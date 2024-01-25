Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Receives $21.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.14.

TALO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

In other Talos Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 19,658,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $229,999,992.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 34,747,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,549,037.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TALO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Price Performance

TALO stock opened at $13.04 on Monday. Talos Energy has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 2.06.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $383.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.40 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 7.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Talos Energy will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

