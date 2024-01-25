Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) dropped 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $53.68 and last traded at $53.68. Approximately 165,008 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 684,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.94 and a 200 day moving average of $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.87.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.10. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $7,555,660.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,337. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $7,555,660.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,337. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $123,412.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,353.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 142,043 shares of company stock valued at $7,684,311. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 10,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 27,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.