TD SYNNEX Co. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.69 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:SNX)

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TD SYNNEX in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the business services provider will earn $2.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.68. The consensus estimate for TD SYNNEX’s current full-year earnings is $11.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TD SYNNEX’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.96 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.16 EPS.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TD SYNNEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays raised their target price on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

NYSE:SNX opened at $105.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.67. TD SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $86.30 and a 12 month high of $108.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.18 and its 200 day moving average is $99.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 202.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 35,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $228,375,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,153,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,534,473.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $228,375,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,153,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,534,473.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Urban sold 1,500 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $139,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,188,219. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,279,300 shares of company stock worth $231,391,017. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Further Reading

