Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG) Insider Alex Cheatle Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG – Get Free Report) insider Alex Cheatle sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.19), for a total value of £94,000 ($119,440.91).
Ten Lifestyle Group Stock Performance
LON:TENG opened at GBX 93 ($1.18) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £79.39 million, a PE ratio of 1,860.00 and a beta of 1.50. Ten Lifestyle Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 75.66 ($0.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 110 ($1.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 95.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 91.42.
About Ten Lifestyle Group
