Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG) Insider Alex Cheatle Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG – Get Free Report) insider Alex Cheatle sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.19), for a total value of £94,000 ($119,440.91).

Ten Lifestyle Group Stock Performance

LON:TENG opened at GBX 93 ($1.18) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £79.39 million, a PE ratio of 1,860.00 and a beta of 1.50. Ten Lifestyle Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 75.66 ($0.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 110 ($1.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 95.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 91.42.

Get Ten Lifestyle Group alerts:

About Ten Lifestyle Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc offers concierge services to private banks, premium financial services, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, shopping, lifestyle, retail, dining, events, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Ten Lifestyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ten Lifestyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.