Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $138.00 to $146.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. 3,977,560 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 5,975,429 shares.The stock last traded at $169.78 and had previously closed at $174.34.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TXN. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.68.

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $154.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.13 and a 200-day moving average of $163.07.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

