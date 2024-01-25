Textron (NYSE:TXT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Textron had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Textron updated its FY24 guidance to $6.20-6.40 EPS.

Textron Stock Up 7.8 %

Textron stock opened at $85.55 on Thursday. Textron has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $86.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get Textron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Textron

In other Textron news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $702,410.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,226.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Textron

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Textron by 0.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Textron by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Textron by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,161,000 after buying an additional 177,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Textron by 52.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

(Get Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.