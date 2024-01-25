The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Receives $197.21 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $201.38.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TRV stock opened at $210.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.58. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $215.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.27%.
The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.
