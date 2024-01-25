The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Receives $197.21 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $201.38.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TRV

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total value of $5,666,437.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $54,291,671.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,397,734 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $210.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.58. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $215.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.27%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

