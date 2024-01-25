Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 504 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,764,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,604,000 after purchasing an additional 218,939 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,025,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,803,000 after purchasing an additional 274,289 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Brown & Brown by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,728,000 after buying an additional 6,186,323 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,287,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,385,000 after buying an additional 108,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Brown & Brown by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,405,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,465,000 after buying an additional 68,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.44.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of BRO opened at $77.53 on Thursday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.82 and a 52 week high of $79.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.93 and a 200-day moving average of $71.74.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.99%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

