Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 491 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth $30,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.13.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE:BAH opened at $129.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.99. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $87.99 and a 52-week high of $131.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 58.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $633,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,957,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

