Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 228.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 62.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.03.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 1.1 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $134.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.01. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.56 and a 52 week high of $176.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at $39,651,939.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

