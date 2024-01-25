Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $378,000 Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 17.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 45.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 26.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $61.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $49.32 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.45.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.61%.

TAP has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.27.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

