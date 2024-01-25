Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $383,000 Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 640,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 438,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,264,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,210,000. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Mosaic to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.44.

Mosaic Price Performance

NYSE:MOS opened at $31.96 on Thursday. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $31.33 and a 1-year high of $57.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

