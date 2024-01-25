Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $418,000 Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,450,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,689,370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,484,251 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,526,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $460,739,000 after purchasing an additional 300,442 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,575,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,123,000 after purchasing an additional 306,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,515,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,190,000 after purchasing an additional 177,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstEnergy

In other FirstEnergy news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of FirstEnergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $469,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,919.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $35.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.53. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $41.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.26 and its 200 day moving average is $36.74.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FE

FirstEnergy Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.