Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 344 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $1,604,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.8% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $1,282,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $140.11 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.04 and a 12 month high of $141.65. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 75.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.84.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $1,225,876.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,472.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 300 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $36,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $1,225,876.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,472.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,184 shares of company stock worth $34,277,341 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NBIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.96.

View Our Latest Analysis on Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Articles

