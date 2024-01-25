Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,937,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,193,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,413 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,578,000 after acquiring an additional 136,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 5.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,910,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEY opened at $14.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.30. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $20.30.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 92.13%.

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at $264,659.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.56.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

