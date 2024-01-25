Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Shares Gap Down to $103.03

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $103.03, but opened at $100.85. Toll Brothers shares last traded at $99.37, with a volume of 199,385 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TOL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.11 and its 200 day moving average is $83.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $400,090.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,124.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,363 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.