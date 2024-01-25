Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Shares Gap Down to $103.03

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $103.03, but opened at $100.85. Toll Brothers shares last traded at $99.37, with a volume of 199,385 shares traded.
A number of brokerages have commented on TOL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.14.
Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.
In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $400,090.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,124.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,363 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.
