Toro Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TTC)

Shares of TTC opened at $93.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.90. Toro has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $117.17.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $983.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.65 million. Toro had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toro will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TTC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Toro in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $165,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $471,696.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $165,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,399 shares of company stock worth $729,874 in the last three months. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter valued at $150,798,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Toro by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,067,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,233 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Toro during the fourth quarter worth $118,097,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Toro by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,234,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,702,000 after acquiring an additional 903,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Toro by 25.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,378,000 after acquiring an additional 835,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

