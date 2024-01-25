TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of TowneBank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TowneBank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

Get TowneBank alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TOWN

TowneBank Stock Performance

NASDAQ TOWN opened at $29.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day moving average of $25.59. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.91.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. TowneBank had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $242.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TowneBank

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOWN. Comerica Bank bought a new position in TowneBank during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in TowneBank by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in TowneBank by 72.6% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in TowneBank by 230.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TowneBank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.