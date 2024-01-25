Traders Buy High Volume of NetEase Call Options (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 6,246 call options on the company. This is an increase of 85% compared to the typical volume of 3,381 call options.
NTES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.
Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $100.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.01. The firm has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.56. NetEase has a 1 year low of $76.85 and a 1 year high of $118.89.
NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.87 by $2.43. The firm had revenue of $27.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 26.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NetEase will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.02%.
NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.
